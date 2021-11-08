Nigeria + 2 more
Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
206 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria UN – December 2020
8.7 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeast Nigeria UN – February 2021 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria IOM – August 2021
323,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa UNHCR – August 2021
12.8 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season CH – April 2021
OAG activity continues to generate widespread civilian casualties, prompt displacement, and exacerbate humanitarian needs throughout northeastern Nigeria.
Intercommunal and OCG violence drive large-scale displacement in northwestern Nigeria.
Acute food insecurity conditions persist across much of northern Nigeria, with Emergency—IPC 4—conditions prevalent in conflict-affected areas of the northeast.