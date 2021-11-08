Nigeria + 2 more

Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

206 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria UN – December 2020

8.7 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeast Nigeria UN – February 2021 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria IOM – August 2021

323,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa UNHCR – August 2021

12.8 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season CH – April 2021

  • OAG activity continues to generate widespread civilian casualties, prompt displacement, and exacerbate humanitarian needs throughout northeastern Nigeria.

  • Intercommunal and OCG violence drive large-scale displacement in northwestern Nigeria.

  • Acute food insecurity conditions persist across much of northern Nigeria, with Emergency—IPC 4—conditions prevalent in conflict-affected areas of the northeast.

