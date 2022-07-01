Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

217 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria

UN – March 2022

8.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeastern Nigeria

OCHA – February 2022

3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria

IOM March 2022

338,400 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa

UNHCR – May 2022

4.1 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population in Northeastern Nigeria

CH – March 2022

More than 4.1 million people in northeastern Nigeria are projected to experience Crisis and above levels of acute food insecurity during the ongoing June–August lean season, according to the latest CH analysis.

Conflict and violence continue to disrupt livelihoods, cause civilian casualties, and generate humanitarian needs across northeast and northwest Nigeria.