Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

206 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria UN – December 2020

8.7 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeast Nigeria UN – February 2021

2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria UNHCR – February 2021

308,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa UNHCR – April 2021

12.8 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season CH – March 2021

Major OAG attacks on population centers in northeastern Nigeria—including Borno State’s Damasak town and Yobe State’s Geidam town—have displaced hundreds of thousands of people since late March.

Intercommunal violence and OCG activity continue to drive displacement and exacerbate needs in northwest Nigeria.