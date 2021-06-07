Nigeria + 2 more

Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

  • 206 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria UN – December 2020

  • 8.7 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeast Nigeria UN – February 2021

  • 2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria UNHCR – February 2021

  • 308,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa UNHCR – April 2021

  • 12.8 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season CH – March 2021

  • Major OAG attacks on population centers in northeastern Nigeria—including Borno State’s Damasak town and Yobe State’s Geidam town—have displaced hundreds of thousands of people since late March.

  • Intercommunal violence and OCG activity continue to drive displacement and exacerbate needs in northwest Nigeria.

  • Approximately 12.8 million people will require emergency food assistance during the June-to-August lean season, representing a significant deterioration of food security in Nigeria compared with 2020.

