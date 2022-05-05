Nigeria + 1 more
Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
217 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria
UN – March 2022
8.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeastern Nigeria
OCHA – February 2022
3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria
IOM – March 2022
331,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa
UNHCR – February 2022
19 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2022 Lean Season
CH – March 2022
The 2022 HRP for Nigeria requests $1.1 billion to provide assistance to more than 5.5 million people in the Northeast.
IDP camp closures in Borno have prompted outflows to nearby displacement sites, resulting in increased risks for fire incidents and disease transmission.
Approximately 1,300 security incidents occurred in Nigeria during the first three months of 2022, with indirect fire and rocket attacks becoming more common as organized armed groups seek to gain territory.