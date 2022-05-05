Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

217 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria

UN – March 2022

8.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeastern Nigeria

OCHA – February 2022

3.1 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria

IOM – March 2022

331,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa

UNHCR – February 2022

19 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2022 Lean Season

CH – March 2022

The 2022 HRP for Nigeria requests $1.1 billion to provide assistance to more than 5.5 million people in the Northeast.

IDP camp closures in Borno have prompted outflows to nearby displacement sites, resulting in increased risks for fire incidents and disease transmission.