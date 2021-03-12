Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

206 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria UN – December 2020

8.7 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeastern Nigeria UN – February 2021

2.9 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria UNHCR – February 2021

306,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa UNHCR – February 2021

13 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season CH – November 2020

The 2021 Nigeria HRP requests $1 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 6.4 million people in the northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe.

Recent OAG attacks in Borno targeted humanitarian facilities and IDP camps, causing secondary displacement and disrupting aid operations. Meanwhile, persistent insecurity in northwestern Nigeria has generated urgent need for humanitarian assistance.