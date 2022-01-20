Nigeria + 2 more

Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

211 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria UN – January 2022

8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeast Nigeria OCHA – December 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria IOM – December 2021

327,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa UNHCR – December 2021

18 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2022 Lean Season CH – October 2021

  • IDP camp closures in Borno State have resulted in widespread displacement and heightened humanitarian needs in communities hosting recently arrived IDPs.

  • OAG activity continues to generate and exacerbate humanitarian needs, cause civilian casualties, and displace populations throughout northeastern Nigeria.

  • Food insecurity persists across much of northern Nigeria, with Emergency conditions prevalent in conflict-affected areas of the Northeast.

