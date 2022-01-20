Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

211 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria UN – January 2022

8.3 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need in Northeast Nigeria OCHA – December 2021

3 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria IOM – December 2021

327,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa UNHCR – December 2021

18 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2022 Lean Season CH – October 2021

IDP camp closures in Borno State have resulted in widespread displacement and heightened humanitarian needs in communities hosting recently arrived IDPs.

OAG activity continues to generate and exacerbate humanitarian needs, cause civilian casualties, and displace populations throughout northeastern Nigeria.