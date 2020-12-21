Nigeria + 1 more
Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
206 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria UN – December 2020
13 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season CH – November 2020
2.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria UNHCR – October 2020
300,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa UNHCR – October 2020
436,000 Estimated Number of People Affected by Flooding in 2020 UN – November 2020
Armed group activity continues to increase across northern Nigeria, further constraining access to conflict-affected areas and exacerbating humanitarian needs.
To meet the needs of a growing number of people requiring humanitarian assistance as a result of widespread insecurity and displacement, the USG provided more than $393 million in FY 2020 funding for the humanitarian response in Nigeria.
USG partners deliver emergency food assistance to support more than 13 million people in Nigeria in advance of the 2021 lean season.