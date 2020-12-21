Nigeria + 1 more

Nigeria – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

206 MILLION Estimated Population of Nigeria UN – December 2020

13 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season CH – November 2020

2.7 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Nigeria UNHCR – October 2020

300,000 Estimated Number of Nigerian Refugees in West Africa UNHCR – October 2020

436,000 Estimated Number of People Affected by Flooding in 2020 UN – November 2020

  • Armed group activity continues to increase across northern Nigeria, further constraining access to conflict-affected areas and exacerbating humanitarian needs.

  • To meet the needs of a growing number of people requiring humanitarian assistance as a result of widespread insecurity and displacement, the USG provided more than $393 million in FY 2020 funding for the humanitarian response in Nigeria.

  • USG partners deliver emergency food assistance to support more than 13 million people in Nigeria in advance of the 2021 lean season.

