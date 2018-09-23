Nigeria: Complex Crisis in the North East - Revised Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) n°2 - One International Appeal n° MDRNG022

Summary of the current revision

This Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) is being further revised from the December 2017 revision in order to accelerate the implementation of the plan, and, based on actual needs, is proposing an extension of operational timeframe by an additional two months from the planned end date of October 2018 to December 2018 so as to give time for finalization of activities. Sectoral and organizational development support will be pursued in 2019 through the IFRC country operational plan.

A. Situation analysis

Description of the crisis

The crisis in the North East of Nigeria which started in 2009 remains unresolved, and according to the UN OCHA 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview for Nigeria, 10.2 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance, of whom 52 per cent are women and girls, and 48 per cent are men and boys.

Children constitute 63 per cent of those needing assistance. In June 2018, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) identified 1.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the six northeastern states of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba. This represents a two per cent increase from the previous assessment in April 2018 and indicates the continued population movements largely triggered by the ongoing conflict, poor living conditions, and the anticipation of conflict in some areas of the northeast. In the context of severe humanitarian needs and ongoing hostilities, access constraints continue to challenge humanitarian reach to vulnerable populations.

Humanitarian organizations have been providing assistance to the affected populations. However, the movement patterns remain unpredictable, with humanitarian players estimating that a potential 115,000 new displacements could occur between May-August 2018 due to military operations alone. In May alone, 21,207 people arrived in various locations. These movements present major humanitarian challenges as resources are often already overstretched in the locations in which these civilians arrive. Given that military operations have been announced to continue throughout the 2018 rainy season, these displacement trends are likely to continue at least till the end of August.

The food security and nutrition situation remain concerning as conflict continues to limit the amount of land under cultivation and with the lean season under way, the situation is set to worsen. The number of people estimated to be facing critical and crisis food and nutrition insecurity levels (IPC 3 and 4) is projected at up to 3 million people until the end of August. An estimated figure of 400,000 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition. Only 30 per cent of health facilities are functional in these states, where malaria is endemic and cholera and other diseases affect the population regularly, often in life-threatening ways. Public services and the institutions that provide them have collapsed in areas where conflict has raged. Nearly half a million homes and 700 public buildings have been destroyed by the conflict, along with 1,200 schools, nearly 800 health facilities, and 1,600 water supply sources. More than half of all children in the north-east are out of school.

Through the EPoA, the National Society, with the support of the IFRC, has been able to provide assistance for the affected populations since April 2017, reaching out to about 300,000 individuals through support in health, water and sanitation, food security, shelter and disaster risk reduction activities. The operation faced initial delays including in staff recruitment. Security concerns and curfew limitations, including a few weeks of lockdown, further delayed implementation. As per continual assessments and community feedback, programmatic objectives as set out in the EPoA remain highly relevant, hence the revision of this EPoA with a focus to extend the support until December 2018 and complete the planned activities as per original envisioned funding requirements