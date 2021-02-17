Nigeria Cluster Performance Monitoring Final Report 2019

Background:

The conflict in northeast Nigeria has left an estimated 7.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance. Among the three affected states, there are currently 1.8 million internally displaced people; 1.6 million people have returned home since August 2015 and over 800,000 live in areas that are inaccessible to humanitarian organizations. The scale and complexity of the response require not only strong operational response capacity but also effective sector leadership to ensure appropriate humanitarian preparedness and response, adherence to humanitarian principles, the development of strategies and technical standards and support the implementation of humanitarian-development nexus activities.

According to the 2019 HNO, two million children and pregnant and lactating women (PLWs) will need nutrition services and the Nutrition Sector aims to reach the entire population. Across the three conflict-affected states, the prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) is 10.1 percent and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is 1.4 percent, both requiring immediate lifesaving emergency nutrition interventions. Infant and young child feeding (IYCF) practices were also very poor as only 47.5 percent of women reported exclusive breastfeeding.