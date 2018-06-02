Nigeria – Cholera outbreaks (DG ECHO, Ministry of Health, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 June 2018)

Cholera outbreaks have now been reported in nine States in 2018, including in the three-conflict affected States of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa in the Northeast. The latest outbreak has been registered in Adamawa State, with already 834 cases and 15 deaths as of 31 May. In neighbouring Borno and Yobe States, 1 198 cases and 18 deaths have been recorded by the end of May. The Oral Cholera Vaccination campaign was finalized for affected areas of Bauchi and Yobe States early May 2018; another one has been approved for Adamawa and a request for additional doses for Borno State is being considered. 20% of the population in IDP camps in the Northeast have access to less than 8 liters of water per person per day. According to UNICEF, 26% of the IDP camps have no latrine coverage, and 13% have a ratio of more than 100 people per latrine.