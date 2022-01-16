Nigeria : Cholera Outbreak Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update (MDRNG033)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The Nigeria Cholera DREF Operation update seeks a 2 month no-cost extension from 31 January 2022 to 31 March 2022. This will allow the completion of activities outlined on the EPoA and ensure the delivery of the operational objectives which were delayed as a result of further discussion on the roles and responsibilities of the NS regarding procurement needed before the signature of the PGA. NRCS and IFRC offices were closed in the month of December and January due to COVID- 19 which slowed down the process of finalizing the procurement processes and financial justifications. This delay also affected community level activities and procurement processes which commenced in the first week of November 2021.

As of the time of this update, the following activities have been carried out by the Nigerian Red Cross Society volunteers, some of which are still ongoing:

• National level training and planning meeting • Step down training of community-based volunteers at divisional level

• Risk communication and community engagement activities

• Hygiene Promotion activities

• Active Case Search and Referrals

• Mass campaigns and public awareness (Baba Ijebu)

The Nigerian Red Cross Society is seeking 2 months no-cost extension for the ongoing Cholera DREF Operation, to allow for implementation and completion of planned activities (this includes the procurement of the hygiene kit and water purification items for prevention purpose) and ensure effective service delivery to targeted population. The proposed new end date for the cholera Operation is 31 March 2022.

Major revision made to the EPOA is stepping down of ORP deployment as the cholera treatment centres have been closed due to a reduction in the number of cases recorded. Funds for ORP installation has been used to scale up the provision of chlorine tablets and hygiene kits as there is a high demand for WASH materials from beneficiaries and state governments.

The activities that need to be concluded are:

• The beneficiary identification, registration, procurement and distribution of water purification tablets (tentatively scheduled for end of January)

• The Beneficiary identification, registration, procurement and distribution of household WASH Items (soaps hygiene kits and buckets and jerrycans (tentatively scheduled for end of January)

• lessons learned workshop which will take place in March 2022

• Production of documentary