Nigeria – Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO Partners, Nigerian authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September 2021)

As of week 35, Nigeria reported almost 70,000 suspected cases of cholera and 2,323 related deaths from 26 states, of which 1,168 suspected cases and 71 reported deaths in the conflict affected northeast State of Borno. This is the first time since 3 years that cholera outbreak has been declared in Borno. The current outbreak increases the pressure on the local population, already affected by conflict and high-levels of food insecurity.