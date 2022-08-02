Nigeria : Cholera DREF n° MDRNG033 - Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In 2021, Nigeria experienced what is regarded as its worst cholera outbreak in recent years. Indeed, NCDC 1 Cholera Situation Report for Epi-week 50 shows that 32 states and the FCT had reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. These are Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Rivers and Zamfara. By 19 December 2021, a total of 109,189 suspected cases including 3,604 deaths (Case fatality rate of .3%) had been reported from the 32 states and the FCT. Of the suspected cases recorded from the start of the year 2021, age group 5-14 years were the most affected age group with 50% males and 50% females. Eleven LGAs across five states Bauchi (4), Zamfara (4), Kano (1), Katsina (1) and Borno (1) reported more than 1,000 cases each.

At the peak of the outbreak in June 2021, the NCDC activated a level 2 National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to coordinate the Cholera response at national level. This multi-sectoral coordination group is still active as of July 2022 and continues to provide updates and follow-up on states to harmonize plans, tools and response strategies. The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) is an active member of the EOC and works closely with the national and state teams responding to the cholera outbreak.

On 26 September 2021, the NRCS requested and obtained a CHF 303,187 DREF grant from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to contribute to controlling the cholera outbreak for at least 684,131 people representing 3% of population in Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Gombe and Bayelsa States of Nigeria; as well as reducing its impact on the affected and at-risk communities through risk communication, epidemic control activities, surveillance, referrals and hygiene promotion. The operation which was set to be implemented within four months was extended at no cost for two months in January 2022 through an Operation Update, to allow completion of activities and ensure the delivery of the operational objectives which were delayed as a result of further discussion on the roles and responsibilities of the NS regarding procurement.

This operation thus ended on 31 March 2022, after six months of implementation and directly reaching 13,683 people (2,280 households) with WASH kits and 875,549 people (432,800 males, 442,749 females) from 180,380 HHs with cholera preventive messages. An additional 4,565,000 people were indirectly reached through radio shows and community meetings as captured in the Detailed Operational Plan section of the report.