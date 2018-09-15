Nigeria - Cholera (DG ECHO, Ministry of Health, WHO, UNICEF, NCDC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September 2018)

Following the declaration of a cholera outbreak in Borno State (northeast Nigeria) last week, as of 13 September, 1 102 suspected cases have already been recorded, including 21 deaths. Since the beginning of 2018, a total of 24 106 suspected cases have been reported throughout the country , with 444 deaths. The States of Borno, Bauchi, Katsina, Adamawa and Kano are among the worst affected states. DG ECHO partners are contributing to the response aimed at the containment of the disease. This is done through hygiene promotion, sensitisation, disinfection activities and support to case management.