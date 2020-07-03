Nigeria Child Protection Sub Sector Response Monitoring Dashboard - May 2020

Child protection (CP) actors in northeast Nigeria provided 167,207 children (girls: 84,062 & boys: 83,145) with CP services during the period of January to April 2020. This included 150,968 children who received psychosocial and mental health support services; 5,474 unaccompanied, separated and children facing other protection risks who received integrated case management services; 929 child beneficiaries of community reintegration services and 9,836 children/adolescents who were sensitized on child protection issues. Furthermore, 33,425 adults/caregivers (Women: 19,859 & Men: 13,566) also received CP support services during the reporting period.