Nigeria Child Protection Sub Sector Response Monitoring Dashboard - Jan - Mar 2022 (Q1 2022)

Child Protection (CP) actors in the Northeast Nigeria reached 109,080 beneficiaries who include (girls: 38,635 & boys: 38,225) with CP services during the period of Jan to March 2022. This includes 81,649 beneficiaries who received psychosocial and mental health support services, 811 unaccompanied/separated minors and children facing other protection risks received integrated case management services. 680 children benefited from community-based reintegration services while 25,407 children/adolescents were sensitized on child protection issues. Furthermore, 21,134 adult/caregivers (women: 13,029 & men: 8,105) also received CP support services during the reporting period.