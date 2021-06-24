Nigeria Child Protection Sub-Sector: Quarterly Report, January - March 2021

Introduction

This report covers the period of January – March 2021 and includes the implementation of child protection activities carried within but not limited to the COVID-19 context. The report includes reference to the multi-sector and function survey conducted by the Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS) on the impact of return and child protection service delivery in Bama LGA.

This quarterly report also includes a section on Partners’ Highlights and Children and Community Voices which includes human interest stories from some of the children and community members who have benefited from child protection services in the humanitarian response.

Key highlights on the situation of children

The Child Protection Sub-Sector has in the Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 targeted to reach 1,000,269 beneficiaries with critical lifesaving child protection services as girls and boys in north-east Nigeria continue to face multiple protection risks and violations of their rights. The threats posed by these protection risks have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and worsening insecurity stemming from the escalating attacks and clashes between non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and Government forces in recent months. This has further impeded humanitarian operations and access in some locations in Borno State with thousands of IDPs and other affected civilians at risk of being cut off from critical assistance and lifesaving child protection services.

The first quarter of 2021 saw the mass displacement of people into already congested IDP camps and targeted abduction of humanitarian aid workers leading to reduced availability of services; coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, forcibly displaced children need more support than ever. Regardless of the various challenges, child protection actors provided 115,051 children (girls: 59,510 & boys: 55,541) with CP services during the period of January to March 2021. This includes 112,544 children who received psychosocial and mental health support services; 1,004 unaccompanied, separated and children facing other protection risks who received integrated case management services; 1,885 child beneficiaries of community reintegration services and 23,155 children/adolescents who were sensitized on child protection issues.

Increased armed conflict attacks particularly in some LGAs in Borno highlighted the risks not only to children and other members of the affected population but to child protection workers amongst other humanitarian actors. During the reporting period, some of the attacks prompted the temporary withdrawal of staff from some LGAs in Borno as a safety measure. Mapping of ongoing sector activities to identify priority interventions and key partners that could continue to implement the activities in Dikwa, Monguno, Ngala, and Kale Barge LGAs amidst heightening insecurity was conducted. Last resort actions in the event of aid workers and assets coming under direct and indirect attacks in high-risk locations were designed to have a mechanism to ensure continued access to timely information and response to the needs of the affected populations particularly in the provision of safe alternative care for UASC and other children at risk.