Nigeria Child Protection Sub-Sector: Quarterly Report, January – March 2020

Introduction

This report covers the period of January – March 2020 and focuses primarily on activities that were implemented prior to the introduction of prevention and control measures put in place by the state governments in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. A brief snapshot on activities conducted for preparedness and response for child protection service delivery within the context of the pandemic are highlighted in COVID-19 and child protection service delivery section below.

This quarterly report also includes a section on Partners’ Highlights and Children and Community Voices which includes human interest stories from some of the children and community members who have benefited from child protection services in the humanitarian response.

Key highlights on the situation of children

In January, following the relocation of more than 540 women, men and children from Jakana town to Maiduguri, Borno State due to security operations in the area, a total of 24 children (10 girls, 14 boys) were temporarily separated from their families. Child protection actors provided interim care services for the children including psychosocial support services (PSS), traced their families and successfully reunified all the children including a six-month infant girl.

Similarly, an attack by non-state armed groups in mid-January in Monguno not only resulted in the separation of 4 children from their families and destruction of property in IDP camps and the vicinities, but also impacted the mental and psychosocial well-being of children and adults. In addition, due to the threatening nature of the attack, humanitarian agencies including child protection actors had to withdraw staff temporarily which impacted on the delivery of child protection services.

During the reporting period, a total of 9 girls and 212 boys formerly associated with armed groups were handed over to the Borno Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (MWASD) by the military and were placed in the Bulumkutu Interim Care Centre where they were provided with interim care services prior to reintegration back to their families and communities.