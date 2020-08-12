Nigeria Child Protection Sub-Sector: Quarterly Report, April - June 2020

Introduction

This report covers the period of April – June 2020 and includes implementation of child protection activities carried within but not limited to the COVID-19 context. The report includes reference to the perception survey conducted by the Child Protection Sub-Sector (CPSS) on the initial impact of COVID-19 on the well-being of children and child protection service delivery in March to May 2020.

This quarterly report also includes a section on Partners’ Highlights and Children and Community Voices which includes human interest stories from some of the children and community members who have benefited from child protection services in the humanitarian response.

Key highlights on the situation of children

A total of 71, 30, and 373 Almajiri boys were relocated to and reunified in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states respectively, following the decision by the Northern Governors Forum to ban the Almajiri system in northern Nigeria. These relocation movements put the health and protection of children at risk given the ongoing pandemic and highlighted the need to address care and protection for children without parental care. The Almajiri system involves parents sending their children, mostly boys, to distant locations for the purpose of acquiring religious (Koranic) education. While parents believe they are fulfilling their obligation to provide religious and moral education to their children free of charge, Almajiri children were often sent by their teachers (mallams) to beg in the streets and form a significant portion of children without parental care at risk of abuse, exploitation and neglect.

Access to alternative care for children whose caregivers who had to be isolated or quarantined due to COVID-19 proved to be a challenge mainly due to stigma. This was in addition to the limited or lack of access to food and other basic goods for families whose primary breadwinners had to be isolated or quarantined.

A total of 109 boys who were released from administrative custody for their alleged association with nonstate armed groups were reunified with their families and will receive community-based reintegration support.

Increased armed conflict attacks particularly in some LGAs in Borno highlighted the risks not only of children and other members of the affected population, but to child protection workers amongst other humanitarian actors. During the reporting period, some of the attacks resulted in temporary withdrawal of staff from some LGAs in Borno as a safety measure. The well-being of child protection workers was further threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in additional stress in their personal and professional lives.