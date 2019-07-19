Nigeria Child Protection Sub Sector - CPSS Response Monitoring Dashboard – (January to June 2019)

Child protection actors in northeast Nigeria reached 349,017 children (girls: 170,964, boys: 178,053) with CP services from January to June 2019. This included 260,624 children reached with psychosocial and mental health support services; 2,373 unaccompanied, separated and children facing other protection risks who received integrated case management services; 1,010 beneficiaries of socio-economic reintegration services; 45,755 beneficiaries of mine risk education and 39,255 children/adolescents who were sensitized on child protection issues.