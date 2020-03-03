Nigeria Child Protection Sub-Sector: Annual Report 2019

2019 Response Overview

The Child Protection Sub-Sector’s (CPSS) humanitarian response interventions were focused on four thematic areas: (a) case management of vulnerable children and children at risk; (b) mental health and psychosocial support services to children and caregivers affected by the conflict; (c) mine risk education for children and caregivers and (d) reintegration of girls and boys formerly associated with armed groups.

Improving quality of child protection services

In order to improve the quality in the delivery of child protection case management services, the Case Management Task Force (CMTF) developed a technical and operational quality assurance checklist to be completed by all partners providing case management services. The tool was designed to identify gaps for technical support and capacity strengthening based on the analysis of the checklists completed. To facilitate case conferences for complex cases in MMC and Jere LGAs in Borno, Save the Children International was assigned as the focal agency for convening case conferences with the support of the CMTF lead (UNICEF) and co-leads (CHAD International). Case Management Task Forces were established in Adamawa (Mubi axis led by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and Plan International) and in Yobe, led by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Social and Community Development and North East Youth Initiative Forum.

The GBV Sub-Sector and the CPSS conducted a joint training for 30 GBV case workers and 12 child protection case workers on caring for child survivors; the aim of the training was to improve the management of response services for child survivors including timely and confidential referral of cases.

In preparation for the roll-out of the Case Management Information Management System+ (CPIMS+), a consultative review of the revised case management forms was undertaken to inform the development and adaptation of the CPIMS+ platform for the case management work in north-east Nigeria.

In addition to the Case Management Task Force, a Technical Working Group on Reintegration of Children formerly Associated with Armed Groups (CAAG) was established to promote responsive, inclusive, coordinated and sustainable reintegration services for former CAAG, vulnerable children, youth and families in communities affected by the humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria. The Technical Working Group aims at developing guidelines for packages of services and approaches for community-based reintegration for former CAAG and other vulnerable children and youth in affected communities.

The integrated child protection and education approach to programming was implemented in 2 LGAs in Adamawa, 7 LGAs in Borno and 2 LGAs in Yobe by organizations that are members of the CPSS and the Education Sector. Part of the value addition by the integrated programming was observed as:

Field level coordination mechanisms for child protection were established in Bama, Banki (Bama), Dikwa, Bama (excluding Banki), Gwoza, Pulka (Gwoza), Konduga, Magumeri, Damasak (Mobbar) and Ngala; focal point agencies were designated and trained to support the identification, resolution and report of child protection issues including coordination aspects. As a result, service mapping was conducted in Bama, Dikwa and Ngala to address coverage by child protection actors, eliminate duplication and inform the development of referral pathways at LGA-level.

The terms of reference for the CPSS were revised and validated through a consultative process; the revision was informed by the evolving needs of the affected population and capacities of child protection actors as well as increased ownership of the Sub-Sector through shared responsibilities and localization.

Initiatives were undertaken to improve inter-sectoral collaboration and mainstreaming of child protection; this included training of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) enumerators on on basic child protection concepts and terminology and review of the DTM tools to enhance the quality of information collected on child protection needs through the DTM.

The learning environments provided structured platforms for inclusion of prevention activities on child protection, life skills and mine risk education with well-trained teachers and facilitators;

Vulnerable children at the community level were linked to education opportunities and vulnerable children within the school were supported with case management by case workers;

Opportunities for linking cash-based support to school enrolment and retention and support to families of vulnerable children were identified.