Nigeria: Child Protection Caseload Verification Report (April 2019)

Background

In 2014 and early 2015, non-state armed groups (NSAG) commonly known as Boko Haram intensified its attacks on the civilian population in Northeast Nigeria, with tactics developing from hit-and-run attacks targeting Government personnel, detention centers, religious institutions and schools, to take-and-hold attacks in which the NSAG managed to establish and maintain control over large swaths of territory. In late 2015 and 2016, the Nigerian Armed Forces took back most NSAG controlled areas, the armed conflict resulted in supplementary mass displacement, especially in Borno State.

Through the continued military operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces, territories controlled by non-state armed groups were recovered and locations which were previously inaccessible became accessible, making it possible for civilians to migrate from hard-to-reach areas and increased the humanitarian community’s access to hard-to-reach areas.

Children make up over half of the affected population and child protection needs are acute, including more than 32,000 children who are unaccompanied or have been separated from primary caregivers. Among this group, and following sustained advocacy by UNICEF, the Nigerian military released from its administrative custody a total of 1,588 children (962 boys and 626 girls) to Borno State Government between September 2016 and December 2018. UNICEF provides financial and technical support to Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (MWASD) which operates as a transit centre where released children, women and men are provided rehabilitation support until they are returned to their communities.

UNICEF, in partnership with the Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development as well as with the local and international NGOs, have developed a harmonized response for UASC and have made significant progress in 2017.

In September 2018, UNICEF and the government of Nigeria through its states ministries of women affairs and social development for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States convened a partnership including child protection agencies and other relevant humanitarian actors to review the operational effectiveness of the Child Protection in Emergencies programme with a threefold objective:

• Review and know the case load: The State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, UNICEF and CP partners to verify and determine the status of the caseload, including the review and update of all individual case records.

• Improve case tracking and workload management:

All verified case records of children will be distributed among UNICEF CP partners based on carrying capacity and number of available social workers, and operational locations in consideration of outreach and access.

• Strengthen the case management processes and capacities of social workforce: UNICEF in collaboration with CP sub-working group will review UNICEF CP partners technical capacity gaps and will have in place a capacity response plan, including competency-based training, mentorship and on the job field supervision.

During this stakeholders meeting, it was agreed by the 3 ministries of women affairs and social development in the Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states and CP partners that a caseload verification be undertaken to know the caseload and the services available to/accessed by affected children and identify ways to improve the data management system to better inform programming.

From the datasets of all UNICEF implementing partners, a total caseload of 8,548 children have been extracted and agreed upon on 3 states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe. All these children are verified by enumerators trained by the C4D programme in support of immunization programmes.