Nigeria Child Protection Area of Responsibility Response Monitoring Dashboard Jan – Jul 2022

Child Protection (CP) actors in the Northeast Nigeria reached (Q1 2022) 856,882 beneficiaries who include (girls: 429,087 & boys: 309,754) with CP services during the period of Jan to July 2022. This includes 253,509 beneficiaries who received psychosocial and mental health support services, 6,595 unaccompanied/separated minors and children facing other protection risks received integrated case management services. 3,895 children benefited from community-based reintegration services while 271,561 children/adolescents/men & women were sensitized on child protection issues. Furthermore, 118,040 adult/caregivers (women: 60,798 & men: 57,242) also received CP support services during the reporting period.