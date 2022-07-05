Nigeria: CCCM, Shelter/NFI Sector Food Situation Report - June 2022 Outlook

OVERVIEW

With nutrition emerging as a key global health challenge, food interventions continue to decline is largely driven by the limited availability of food in camps and camp-likes settings. With the government’s ongoing plans of closing camps in Borno state, series of inter-camp and inter-state movement have been recorded across the state with several reports capture by the CCCM site tracker (in-camp tracking tool) showing how dire the situation is. Daily, thousands of vulnerable displaced populations across BAY state struggle to feed themselves.

In Arabic camp (Ngala LGA of Borno state), GGSS Camp (Monguno LGA of Borno state), Kukareta camp (Damaturu LGA of Yobe state), Yawuri camp (Konduga LGA of Borno state), approximately 3,000HH have either not been benefiting from food interventions or are yet to be rolled in the general scope registration by the food sector partners.

Water Board camp in Monguno LGA of Borno state also have said to report 5,435 IDPs are dwelling with no food support, this has been a growing concern as the cases of malnutrition is becoming to be a threat to children and elderly people on site. In El Miskin Camp II of Jere LGA, the last time food was distributed in the camp was in April 2021 after ACF pulled out due to funding constraints. Adding to that in some informal sites (Shuwari Filin Ball camp) in Jere have received the notification to return their food ration card as ACF have come to the end of their project.

For the BAY state of north-east Nigeria, the outlook is dire. More than 20% of households are food insecure, forcing them to eat fewer meals, sell their remaining assets and borrow money to buy food. These coping mechanisms only push them deeper into a cycle of hunger, malnutrition, vulnerability, and despair.