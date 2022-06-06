Nigeria - CCCM, Shelter/NFI Annual Report 2021

OVERVIEW OF SECTOR RESPONSE IN 2021

2021 HRP Target: 1.4 Million

Beneficiaries Reached: 0.94 Million

As per Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021, CCCM Sector targeted 1.4 million affected populations of internally displaced people in camps and camp-like settings, the IDPs in host communities and returnees in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states with integrated site-facilitation service to camps and out-of-camp areas through coordination and contingency planning, complaint feed back mechanisms, service monitoring for equitable access to available humanitarian aid, camp governance through community engagement and participation, camp management, capacity building, registration and tracking of displacements.

Focusing on the planned activities, CCCM Sector scaled up of coordination to enhance advocacies for planned and immediate need of vulnerable beneficiaries. Coordinated closely with NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) and SEMA (State National Emergency Management Agency) ensuring effective coordinated responses that avoid gaps and duplication with partners in Borno and Adamawa states, in monitoring service provision as well as the service providers and maintaining the sectoral standards.

CCCM Sector continued the tracking and monitoring displacement and mobility supported by IOM DTM , REACH and OCHA, with sex and age disaggregated data and information on needs and gaps for a comprehensive follow-up on displaced populations to inform interventions across sectors with 40,848 number of eligible individuals biometrically registered, 5 number of return assessments published and another 5 displacements tracking reports published.

Enhanced displacement management to ensure that minimum standards are upheld, and pathways reinforced for direct assistance, through capacity-building, community participation, onsite or mobile facilitation and camp management support and case-by-case where 201 displacement sites continues to receive site facilitation support (mobile and dedicated)