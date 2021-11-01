Nigeria: Camp closure and camp decommissioning training

Overview:

Under its strategic planning pillar 3/5, the Borno state government has stated that by 2025 all camps in Borno will be closed, and IDPs returned or relocated to their LGAs of origin. As such the inter-sector working group held a training for stakeholders which comprised of representatives from the government, and the humanitarians community to build response capacity in camp closure. In his opening remarks, the Director, MRRR, stated that his relocation/return experience in Bama a few years ago came with many challenges, including partners not being aware of the planned returns and the precursor of safety issues in Baga. Lack of partners on the ground also proved detrimental to the returns processes. He also stated that currently there is a committee that seats and consults on the returns and relocations within Borno state, with anticipated continuous camp closures in Maiduguri MMc and Jere camps such as TVC camp, Farm Center and Mongolis camp. It is alleged that the same process is likely to manifest in camps outside MMC and Jere, such as Mongono and Ngala. He reiterated the need for urgent consideration for basic lifesaving mechanisms such as water, livelihood, and security in settlement areas.

The Stakeholders Forum on Camp Closure was called by the Shelter, NFI, and CCCM sector, with support of OCHA on behalf of the State Government. In attendance were representatives from the government through NEMA, SEMA and MRRR, UN agencies, INGO, and NGOs providing both humanitarian and development services in Borno state. The workshop aimed to hear directly from the government about their plans and experience on the ongoing Government-Led camp closure process in some MMC and Jere areas locations. It was also an opportunity to share the knowledge by CCCM practitioners and other sector Leads/Co-Leads on their past experiences on a similar process in different operations for lessons learned. As such, this document contains the training objectives and expectations.