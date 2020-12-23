Nigeria: Cameroonian Situation - Sexual and Gender Based Violence Dashboard (Quarter 3: July - September 2020)

OBJECTIVE: Risk of SGBV reduced and quality of response improved

SGBV continues to be under-reported due to social stigma, cultural norms and the existing inequalities. This is particularly difficult for male survivors who are often not perceived as being susceptible to forms of SGBV that happen in the community. Cases of child survivors also remain undereported due to poor community support system, neglect and limited awareness on child rights especially in the host communities. These effects continue to call for action that demands the attention of the state, Local Government and all partners.