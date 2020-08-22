Nigeria: Cameroonian Situation - Sexual and Gender Based Violence Dashboard (Quarter 2: April - June 2020)

OBJECTIVE: Risk of SGBV reduced and quality of response improved

As information and key messages remain crucial in prevention and response to SGBV, coordinating beyond these messages is of great importance. This enables the promotion of safe enviroment where inclusion of individuals can thrive and help reduce the existing gender inequalities and power imbalances in the community. Providing services through information sharing promotes sustainability and empowerment that helps survivors make informed choices and decisions that affect them in life.