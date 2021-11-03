Nigeria: Cameroonian Refugees Operational Update, September 2021

Some 68,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children have been registered in Akwa-Ibom,

Benue, Cross River and Taraba States so far.

UNHCR constructed staff accomodation for health care workers and installed latrines to improve medical care, personal hygiene and sanitation for refugees and locals in Benue State.

Almost 9,000 refugees received cash to purchase the food of their choice for three months in Benue and Cross River States during the month of September, as food prices keep on increasing.