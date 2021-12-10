Nigeria: Cameroonian Refugees Operational Update, October 2021

In October, some 69,000 Cameroonian refugee women, men and children were registered in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.

About 17,000 refugees out of the 35,000 in Benue and Cross River States received cash this month to purchase the food items of they prefer for their families.

UNHCR helped establish an infectious disease laboratory to improve research, including on the COVD-19 virus, at the University of Calabar, Cross River State.