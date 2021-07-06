Nigeria: Cameroonian Refugees Operational Update, May 2021

66,899 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

Some 700 refugees and host community members received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination in Benue and Cross River and States.

About 23,000 refugees received cash to purchase food of their choice in Benue and Cross River States this month.

Operational Highlights

■ In Cross River State (CRS), UNHCR donated 25,000 pieces of surgical masks, 800 isolation gowns, 100 packets of latex disposable gloves, 480 pieces of disinfectants and 10 vaccine cooler boxes to the CRS Commissioner of Health, to support the ongoing COVID19 vaccination campaign of refugees and the host communities.

■ COVID-19 vaccination commenced for Cameroonian refugees in CRS and Benue by the State Primary Health Care Development Agency in Adagom, Ukende and Ikyogen settlements, following UNHCR’s advocacy to the Ministry of Health, to include refugees in their vaccination plan. Over 700 refugees and host community members received the first dose of COVID- 19 vaccination. UNHCR through its partner the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) sensitized refugees and locals to receive the COVID vaccine and provided logistics support to the vaccination team.