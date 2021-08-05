Nigeria: Cameroonian Refugees Operational Update, June 2021

Some 67,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in AkwaIbom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

UNHCR commemorates World Refugee Day on 20 June with thousands of refugees, government authorities, partners, and host communities in Nigeria.

About 13,000 refugees received cash to purchase food of their choice in Benue and Cross River States this month.

Operational Highlights

■ On 20 June, UNHCR, government authorities, refugees, host communities and partners came together to commemorate the World Refugee Day (WRD) and celebrate the courage/resilience of refugees in Nigeria. A week-long commemoration was undertaken with several activities including solidarity walk, cultural displays, musical performances, friendly soccer games by adults and children, fashion parade, livelihood exhibitions,

COVID-19 vaccination, essay/debate competitions and exhibitions of handcraft/technological inventions in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.