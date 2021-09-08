Nigeria: Cameroonian Refugees Operational Update, July 2021

Some 67,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in AkwaIbom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

Total of 3 Primary Health Centers rehabilitated to improve health care delivery for refugees and host communities in Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.

Some 700 refugee pupils got their tuition fees paid and more than 220 refugee and host community students received educational materials in Benue and Cross River States this month.

Operational Highlights