Nigeria + 1 more
Nigeria: Cameroonian Refugees Operational Update, July 2021
Attachments
Some 67,000 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in AkwaIbom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.
Total of 3 Primary Health Centers rehabilitated to improve health care delivery for refugees and host communities in Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.
Some 700 refugee pupils got their tuition fees paid and more than 220 refugee and host community students received educational materials in Benue and Cross River States this month.
Operational Highlights
UNHCR commenced a Multi-Sectoral Vulnerability and Capacity Assessment (MSVCA) for Cameroonian refugees in collaboration with partners in Benue and Cross River States. The MSVCA will provide data on vulnerability and socio-economic situation of refugees on food security, protection, health, education, and capacities of each family that will serve as a basis to inform better programming and planning for the humanitarian assistance provided to Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.
UNHCR supported the renovation of Primary Health Centre (PHC) Bashu in Cross River State (CRS), PHC Kpambo Puri in Taraba State and constructed a three-bedroom selfcontained staff quarters for health care workers in Ikyogen, Benue State, to improve health care delivery for refugees and locals.