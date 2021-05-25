Nigeria: Cameroonian Refugees Operational Update, April 2021

66,718 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.

At least 3,000 refugees and locals received free medical care at the various UNHCR supported facilities in Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.

Some 371 refugee families received agricultural inputs to improve food security and selfreliance in Ikyogen Settlement,

Benue State this month.

Operational Highlights