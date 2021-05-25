Nigeria + 1 more
Nigeria: Cameroonian Refugees Operational Update, April 2021
Attachments
66,718 Cameroonian refugee men, women and children are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria.
At least 3,000 refugees and locals received free medical care at the various UNHCR supported facilities in Benue, Cross River and Taraba States.
Some 371 refugee families received agricultural inputs to improve food security and selfreliance in Ikyogen Settlement,
Benue State this month.
Operational Highlights
- The UNHCR Representative to Nigeria, Ms. Chansa Kapaya, undertook a mission to Taraba State to meet with the Governor, refugees, and host community members. The Representative appreciated the Governor for supporting and hosting refugees and called for continuous support and collaboration. Governor Darius Ishaku commended UNHCR for the humanitarian assistance to refugees and host communities and pledged his support.
Focus group discussions were held with refugee women who highlighted food, cooking utensils, blankets, healthcare, education, shelter, and livelihoods as their major concern.