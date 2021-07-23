Nigeria: Borno State - Weekly Situation Report No. 6 (As of 19 July 2021)

This report is compiled by OCHA Nigeria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

The relocation of IDPs from Maiduguri camps to Mafa Local Government Area (LGA) is ongoing.

Two civilians, including one internally displaced person (IDP) were wounded in crossfire during an armed clash in Mafa town.

A fatal stampede during food distribution triggered violent IDP protests in Monguno LGA.

Partners resume critical child protection services in Damasak border town and scale-up operations in Mafa.

Ongoing shelter and non-food item (NFI) assistance to over 4,000 households in Monguno LGA, including new arrivals and those affected by recent fire incidents.

Partners reach over 100,000 people with vital food and nutrition assistance in Bama LGA, as government commences major food distribution targeting 170,000 across camps and host communities in Maiduguri.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Government commences relocation of IDPs from Farm Center camp in Maiduguri

On 13 July the Borno State Government (BSG) commenced the relocation of IDPs from Farm Center, Muna Garage and Custom House II camps in Maiduguri, the state capital, to Mafa LGA, some 40 kilometers to the north-east. As of 16 July, over 6,000 IDPs had been moved with many settling in Ajiri village (where some damaged houses were recently renovated by BSG), Mafa IDP camp and the host community. Partners are mobilizing initial multi-sectoral assistance to support the new arrivals. The suspension by BSG since late June of a major INGO partner which runs the largest operations for emergency shelter (ES), NFI and camp coordination and camp management (CCCM) services in the LGA will likely impact the scale-up of response. Operational partners will conduct a rapid assessment of needs in the coming week. The relocation to Mafa LGA is coming a few days after two civilians, including an IDP, were hit by bullets during an armed clash between non-state armed group (NSAG) operatives and government forces in Mafa town, the LGA capital. Over 60,000 IDPs across Dalori 2, Stadium and Gubio camps in Maiduguri were also registered in recent weeks for possible relocations. OCHA continues to follow up with BSG lead agencies to collate information and ensure a multistakeholder approach that guarantees civilian safety, dignity and continued access to critical services and assistance.

Fatal stampede during food distribution sparks violent protests in Monguno LGA

A stampede during a humanitarian distribution left at least five female IDPs dead and several others wounded in Monguno LGA on 15 July, according to field reports. Following the incident, youth in the LGA staged a protest that turned violent wit operational vehicles and offices of aid agencies vandalized. Security personnel were deployed to the area to restore calm. As a safety precaution, all operations were temporarily suspended in the LGA pending the return of normalcy. All staff are safe while additional information on the impacts and damages are being collated. Monguno LGA has one of the largest aid operations in Borno State, hosting nearly 200,000 people including IDPs and members of the host community population.

A major INGO partner providing food assistance in the LGA (and several other IDP locations in the state) was suspended by the state government in late June, contributing to food shortages across vulnerable locations.