Nigeria: Borno State - Weekly Situation Report No. 5 (As of 12 July 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Government conducts registration of around 60,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Maiduguri camps, suggesting possible relocations.

Partners reach over 80,000 people with vital food and nutrition supplies in high-risk Dikwa and Damasak towns, where an upsurge of violence prompted a temporary reduction of humanitarian footprints since mid-April.

Government registers 3,000 families for agricultural support in Damasak border town • Partners ramp up assistance to IDPs relocated to Auno town.

Some 600 new arrivals face shelter shortages in Bama LGA.

Concerns of rising cases of malnutrition and diarrhea across locations, according to a UNICEF surveillance report.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Food and nutrition support to Dikwa and Damasak towns

Food Security Sector (FSS) partners completed a general food distribution (GFD) programme that reached some 72,509 IDPs and host community population members in high-risk Dikwa LGA, where an upsurge of violence targeting aid operations and assets forced a temporary reduction of humanitarian footprints since mid-April. Contingency food stocks were also stockpiled for the rainy season, part of which will be distributed to new arrivals from inaccessible locations once registration and security clearance are completed. The GFD was implemented through community-based local partners and remotely monitored from Maiduguri, the state capital. In Damasak town, near the border with Niger Republic, partners supported over 8,000 of the most vulnerable people with double rations of nutritional supplements, including 4,410 under2 children and 3,682 pregnant and lactating women. The security situation in the border town is gradually stabilizing, enabling the return of IDPs and refugees from the Nigerien side, who were among the over 56,000 people reached with food assistance two weeks ago. With 1.2 million people projected to face alarming levels of food insecurity during the ongoing lean season, mostly in Borno, partners are ramping upvital food and nutrition deliveries across vulnerable locations, including hard-to-reach areas.

Government registration of IDPs across Maiduguri camps

The Borno State Government (BSG) continued the registration and profiling of IDPs across camps in Maiduguri, suggesting the likelihood of relocations to their original LGAs and other return areas. This is part of a resettlement strategy that aims to provide displaced populations with durable housing solutions and return public facilities across the capital to their original purposes. Over the past week, nearly 60,000 IDPs across three Maiduguri camps, including Gubio (30,448), Dalori 2 (11,375) and Stadium (17,400) were issued tokens used for identification and collection of return packages in previous relocation exercises. Many of the registered IDPs are originally from Bama, Mafa, Magumeri, Konduga and Kukawa LGAs. Kukawa is still inaccessible to international aid agencies due to ongoing insecurity, while access to Magumeri LGA has also become more challenging in recent months following the surge of non-state armed group (NSAG) illegal vehicle checkpoints along key routes in the area. OCHA is following up with BSG lead agencies to collate more information and ensure principled and multistakeholder approach to relocations that guarantees civilian safety, dignity and continued access to critical services and assistance.