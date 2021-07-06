Nigeria: Borno State - Weekly Situation Report No. 4 (As of 5 July 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Government and health partners rollout major polio vaccination in Monguno LGA with 191,000 doses

• Civilians commence wet season farming activities across locations defying risks of attacks as lean season gets underway

• Over 25,000 people received vital water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) kits in Gwoza LGA to mitigate risks of disease outbreaks during the rainy season

• More than 200 new arrivals from high-risk locations arrive at Bama camp

• High-level engagements are ongoing to resolve the suspension of a major INGO partner

• Nutrition partners reached over 4,000 women and children with vital supplies in Bama LGA

• Civilian safety concerns increase in Damboa LGA as armed groups maintain presence along critical access routes

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Government and health partners rollout a polio vaccination campaign in Monguno LGA with 191,000 doses

Borno State Ministry of Health (SMoH) and health partners rolled out a major polio vaccination campaign this week targeting all eligible children across camps and communities in Monguno local government area (LGA). An estimated 191,000 doses of oral poliomyelitis vaccines (OPVs) were released by the SMoH as partners ramped up awareness activities including house-to-house engagements to ensure those targeted for vaccination receive it. Although Nigeria was certified polio-free in August 2020, partners continue to support the Government with routine vaccination activities, especially in the conflict-affected north-east region, where access constraints continue to impede critical health services. These routine mop-up immunization campaigns are necessary in order to prevent a resurgence of polio in these areas.

Civilians commence wet season farming activities across locations defying risks of attacks as the lean season begins

Civilian populations across communities are gearing up to take advantage of the rainy season to engage in agricultural activities despite risks of attacks by non-state armed group (NSAG) operatives. Governor Babagana Zulum in recent days reopened several farming routes including in Molai, Dalwa, Konduga and MaiduguriDamboa road near Maiduguri, the state capital, noting that food cultivation, despite ongoing insecurity, is critical to avert catastrophic food insecurity in the State. All farming routes in Monguno LGA closed for more than three years due to insecurity were reopened this week. IDPs in Damboa LGA started moving out to farming areas, with some running into gunmen along the routes. Some 1.2 million people, mostly in Borno, are projected to face alarming levels of food insecurity during the lean season (June – August) in the conflict-affected north-east region. A high-level mission of ambassadors of leading donor countries visited the state on 23 June and emphasized the need for the urgent scale-up of food and nutrition assistance as the north-east region enters a critical phase. An in-country task force, jointly led by Government and partners has been formed in response to the threat of catastrophic food insecurity. The Taskforce has begun response efforts in vulnerable communities, ensuring a multi-sectoral approach to averting hunger in hard-to-reach and unreached communities in the northeast.