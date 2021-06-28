Nigeria

Nigeria: Borno State - Weekly Situation Report No. 3 (As of 28 June 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Food and nutrition partners reach over 40,000 people with vital supplies in Damasak border town as more internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugee-returnees arrive.

• 230 cases of several acute malnutrition (SAM) identified in Rann border town as partners intensify critical services.

• Over 2,200 new arrivals facing shelter gaps amid increasing influx in Ngala LGA.

• 68 cases of measles and two related fatalities as access constraints impede vaccination in some high-risk locations.

• Over 1,100 IDPs affected by flash flooding in Dikwa LGA.

• President Buhari commissions 4,000 new homes as part of durable housing solutions for IDPs.

