Nigeria: Borno State - Weekly Situation Report No. 1 (As of 4 June 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Government relocates over 2,000 IDP households from public facilities in Maiduguri.

• Civilian relocations from Monguno camps to Marte LGA raises safety and access concerns.

• Over 350 households were affected in a fire incident at the Kuya internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Monguno LGA on 30 May, with several shelters, food, non-food item (NFI) and WASH facilities destroyed or damaged.

• Health Sector partners supported the rollout of the second round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

• Deadly armed clash sparks civilian safety concerns in Rann town, where partners recently prepositioned critical supplies.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Borno State Government (BSG) relocated over 2,000 IDP households from NYSC and MOGOLIS camps in Maiduguri, concluding on 31 May. The relocations were planned and implemented by the BSG to return public facilities to their original purposes, such as schools/classrooms. In line with options provided by government, some of the affected IDPs moved to renovated houses in Auno community, others returned to Damasak town, their original community from where they were displaced years ago, and some opted to settle in Maiduguri with cash support from the BSG to rent homes. Due to recent severe weather, some of these renovated houses in Auno already experienced significant damage to infrastructure less than one week after IDPs had relocated there.

On 2 June, the BSG commenced relocations of some 500 IDP households from Monguno LGA camps to Marte LGA on the shores of the Lake Chad, where attacks by NSAGs and clashes with government forces have escalated since mid-February.

Further clarity on these and future relocations is needed, requiring the coordination and involvement of both the state government and humanitarians, to ensure safe, dignified and informed resettlements for IDPs and that essential services and/or humanitarian access to these new areas is not an issue. Marte LGA has never been accessible to international aid agencies due to heightened insecurity. Similar relocations of civilians to Marte LGA in December were followed by NSAG attacks and clashes that forced over 3,000 IDP returnees to flee to neighbouring Dikwa LGA between February and March.

OCHA is following up with government lead agencies on ensuring a coordinated and planned approach that results in informed, safe, dignified and principled resettlement and relocations of civilians and their continued access to critical services and assistance.

Worsening insecurity, marked by a spate of non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks and clashes with government forces continues to impact ongoing aid operations across local government areas (LGAs) of Borno State, especially in the northern axis. Operations in Mobbar (Damasak town) and Dikwa LGAs have been limited to critical life-saving response sustained through third parties/community-based actors since mid-April and humanitarian footprints remain low across some locations including Ngala, Monguno and Damboa LGAs due to heightened risks of violence. This affects quality of programming, especially timely follow-up and resolution of emerging issues in the affected areas.