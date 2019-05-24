Nigeria – Borno State, North-East Flash Update No. 1 - Displacement to Damboa LGA, 23 May 2019

On 21 May 2019, the Nigerian military commenced a unilateral relocation of civilian populations from Sabon Gari, a border community in Damboa LGA of Borno State to the Government Secondary School (GSS) and Unity camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Damboa Town, located some 85 kilometers south-west of Maiduguri, the state capital, citing safety and security reasons.

Of the total 3,767 people relocated on 21 May, 1,427 were moved to the Unity Camp after a military screening while 2,330 were taken to an open space at the GSS camp after a similar screening by the military.

The relocation of civilians from Sabon Gari by the military continued on 22 May with the movement of 2,809 individuals in two batches, while an additional 1,134 people were moved on 23 May bringing the total number to 7,710 people so far moved. Due to limited space and shelters in the camps, most of the new arrivals have moved to neighboring host communities.

Sabon Gari community, home to over 9,000 people, is a border town linking Damboa LGA with Biu LGA and has witnessed an escalation of attacks and clashes between non-state armed groups (NSAGs) and government forces in recent weeks. The spate of attacks has led to a temporary closure of Damboa-Biu road and the Damboa weekly market by the military.

Humanitarian partners were not informed or involved in the relocation exercise, and it is not immediately clear whether the affected populations were engaged or informed before the exercise commenced.

The response and needs: