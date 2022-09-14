Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week 36 (5th - 11th September 2022)

Epidemiological summary
One (1) new case confirmed for week 36.
No death recorded in the reporting period.
Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 36 stands at 1,671
Five (5) active case receiving care.
Five (5) cases discharged for the period of reporting.
Cumulative number discharged so far – 1,602.
Total associated deaths – 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death).
Case fatality rate 2.6%.
Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 304 from Jere, 1,202 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 4 from Damboa, 23 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 3 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 8 from Ngala LGAs.
Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 7,291.
Total initial samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 25,533.
Cumulative positivity rate 6.4%.
Cumulative samples collected for week 36 was 11.
EOC meets Monday and Friday to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM.