Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week 31 (1st – 7th August 2022)

Epidemiological summary

• No new case confirmed for week 31.

• No death recorded in the reporting period.

• Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 31 stands at 1,647

• No active case receiving care.

• No case discharged for the period of reporting.

• Cumulative number discharged so far – 1,583

• Total associated deaths – 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death)

• Case fatality rate 2.6%

• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 303 from Jere, 1,179 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 4 from Damboa, 23 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 3 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 8 from Ngala LGAs

• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 7,244

• Total initial samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 25,452

• Cumulative positivity rate 3.4%

• Cumulative samples collected for week 31 was 35.

• EOC meets Monday and Friday to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM