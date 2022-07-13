Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week 27 (4th – 10th July 2022)

Epidemiological summary

One (1) new case confirmed for week 27.

No death recorded in the reporting period.

Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 27 stands at 1,647

Three (3) active cases receiving care.

Four cases discharged for the period of reporting.

Cumulative number discharged so far – 1,580

Total associated deaths – 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death)

Case fatality rate 2.6%

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 303 from Jere, 1,179 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 4 from Damboa, 23 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 3 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 8 from Ngala LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 7,244

Total initial samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 25,367

Cumulative positivity rate 3.4%

Cumulative samples collected for week 27 was 21.