Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week 25 (20th – 26th June 2022)

Epidemiological summary

Six (6) new cases confirmed for week 25.

No death recorded in the reporting period.

Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 25 stands at 1,645

Nine (9) active cases receiving care.

No case discharged for the period of reporting.

Cumulative number discharged so far – 1,573

Total associated deaths – 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death)

Case fatality rate 2.6%

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 303 from Jere, 1,177 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 4 from Damboa, 23 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 3 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 8 from Ngala LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 7,225

Total initial samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 25,321

Cumulative positivity rate 3.4%

Cumulative samples collected for week 25 was 818.