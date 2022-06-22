Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week 24 (13th – 19th June 2022)

Epidemiological summary
• One (1) new case confirmed for week 24.
• No death recorded in the reporting period.
• Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 24 stands at 1,639
• Three (3) active cases receiving care.
• No case discharged for the period of reporting.
• Cumulative number discharged so far – 1,573
• Total associated deaths – 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death)
• Case fatality rate 2.6%
• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 303 from Jere, 1,171 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 4 from Damboa, 23 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 3 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 8 from Ngala LGAs
• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 7,216
• Total initial samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 25,306
• Cumulative positivity rate 3.4%
• Cumulative samples collected for week 24 was 19.
• EOC meets Monday and Friday to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM