Nigeria
Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week, 2 (10th – 16th January 2022)
Attachments
Epidemiological summary
26 new cases confirmed for the week.
No death recorded in the reporting period.
Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 2 stands at 1,617
44 active case receiving care.
27 patients were discharged for the period of reporting.
Cumulative number discharged so far – 1,522
Total associated deaths – 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death)
Case fatality rate 2.7%
Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 299 from Jere, 1156 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 4 from Damboa, 22 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 2 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 7 from Ngala LGAs
Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 7,070
Total initial samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 22,903
Cumulative positivity rate 6%
Cumulative samples collected for week 2 was 443.
EOC meets Monday and Friday to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM