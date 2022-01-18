Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week, 2 (10th – 16th January 2022)

Epidemiological summary

26 new cases confirmed for the week.

No death recorded in the reporting period.

Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 2 stands at 1,617

44 active case receiving care.

27 patients were discharged for the period of reporting.

Cumulative number discharged so far – 1,522

Total associated deaths – 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death)

Case fatality rate 2.7%

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 299 from Jere, 1156 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 4 from Damboa, 22 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 2 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 7 from Ngala LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 7,070

Total initial samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 22,903

Cumulative positivity rate 6%

Cumulative samples collected for week 2 was 443.