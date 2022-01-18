Nigeria

Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week, 2 (10th – 16th January 2022)

Epidemiological summary

  • 26 new cases confirmed for the week.

  • No death recorded in the reporting period.

  • Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 2 stands at 1,617

  • 44 active case receiving care.

  • 27 patients were discharged for the period of reporting.

  • Cumulative number discharged so far – 1,522

  • Total associated deaths – 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death)

  • Case fatality rate 2.7%

  • Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 299 from Jere, 1156 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 4 from Damboa, 22 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 2 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 7 from Ngala LGAs

  • Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 7,070

  • Total initial samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 22,903

  • Cumulative positivity rate 6%

  • Cumulative samples collected for week 2 was 443.

  • EOC meets Monday and Friday to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM

