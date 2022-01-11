Nigeria
Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week, 1 (3rd – 9th January 2022)
Attachments
Epidemiological summary
40 new cases confirmed for the week. - No death recorded in the reporting period.
Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 1 stands at 1,591
45 active case receiving care.
36 patients were discharged for the period of reporting.
Cumulative number discharged so far -- 1,495
Total associated deaths -- 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death)
Case fatality rate 2.8%
Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA
297 from Jere, 1136 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 3 from Damboa, 20 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 2 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 7 from Ngala LGAs
Total number of contacts line listed for follow up -- 6,981
Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 22,903
Cumulative positivity rate 10% - Cumulative samples collected for week 1 was 379.
EOC meets Monday and Friday to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM