Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report - Week, 1 (3rd – 9th January 2022)

Epidemiological summary

40 new cases confirmed for the week. - No death recorded in the reporting period.

Total number of confirmed cases as at end of epi-week 1 stands at 1,591

45 active case receiving care.

36 patients were discharged for the period of reporting.

Cumulative number discharged so far -- 1,495

Total associated deaths -- 44 (32 in Isolation facilities and 12 community death)

Case fatality rate 2.8%

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA

297 from Jere, 1136 from MMC, 17 from Gwoza, 3 from Damboa, 20 from Bayo, 12 from Biu, 3 from Gubio, 1 from Munguno, 1 from Kaga, 1 from Mobbar, 79 from Konduga, 2 from Nganzai, 2 from Shani, 7 from Hawul and 7 from Ngala LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up -- 6,981

Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 22,903

Cumulative positivity rate 10% - Cumulative samples collected for week 1 was 379.