Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 42, May 31, 2020
Epidemiological summary
• 6 Additional confirmed cases reported today
• Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 31 st May 2020 stands at 270
• No patient was discharged today, Total discharges stands at - 157
• No death recorded today
• Total associated deaths – 26 (23 in Isolation facilities and 3 community death.)
• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 67 from Jere, 186 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 3 from Damboa, 3 from Bayo, 4 from Bui, 1 from Gubio and 2 from Konduga LGAs
• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 4,360
• Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 1189
• 1 alert came in today
• EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM