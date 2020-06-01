Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 42, May 31, 2020

Epidemiological summary

• 6 Additional confirmed cases reported today

• Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 31 st May 2020 stands at 270

• No patient was discharged today, Total discharges stands at - 157

• No death recorded today

• Total associated deaths – 26 (23 in Isolation facilities and 3 community death.)

• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 67 from Jere, 186 from MMC, 4 from Gwoza, 3 from Damboa, 3 from Bayo, 4 from Bui, 1 from Gubio and 2 from Konduga LGAs

• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 4,360

• Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 1189

• 1 alert came in today

• EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM