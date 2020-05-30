Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 40, May 29, 2020

Epidemiological summary

• 1 Additional confirmed cases reported today

• Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 29th May 2020 stands at 258

• 2 patients were discharged today, Total discharges stands at - 152

• No death recorded today

• Total associated deaths – 25 (22 in Isolation facilities and 3 community death.)

• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 63 from Jere, 179 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 3 from Bayo, 4 from Bui and 2 from Konduga LGAs

• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 4,339

• Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 1083

• 5 alerts came in today, investigated and samples collected

• EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM