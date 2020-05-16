Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 26, May 15, 2020

Epidemiological summary

• 2 Additional confirmed case reported today

• Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 15th May 2020 stands at 190

• 24 patient were discharged today, Total discharge still - 44

• Total associated deaths – 20 (18 in Isolation facilities and 2 community death.)

• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 56 from Jere, 120 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 3 from Bayo, 4 from Bui and 1 from Konduga LGAs

• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 4,278

• Total initial Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 538

• 4 alert came in today and all were investigated with samples collected

• EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM